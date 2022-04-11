Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Holdings Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $11,588,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,449,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,846,000 after buying an additional 598,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

LUMN stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

