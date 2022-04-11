Lumen Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

