LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €780.00 ($857.14) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €781.73 ($859.04).

MC stock traded up €7.70 ($8.46) during trading on Monday, hitting €631.70 ($694.18). 382,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €651.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €675.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

