Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $25.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

