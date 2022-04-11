MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 9.9% This Week

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00009063 BTC on exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $981,851.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

