MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $87,343.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.70 or 0.07490961 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.89 or 0.99765335 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

