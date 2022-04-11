Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 270 ($3.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$3.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

