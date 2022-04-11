Manchester City Fan Token Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $53.53 million and $10.55 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for $15.26 or 0.00038074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.23 or 0.07483870 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,053.00 or 0.99942757 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

