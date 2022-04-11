Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Reaches $0.20

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.46 or 0.07518271 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.23 or 0.99982593 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

