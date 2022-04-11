Mani Sundaram Sells 16,059 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AKAM traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $118.01. 1,175,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

