Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Price Target Cut to €1.73 by Analysts at Barclays

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €1.74 ($1.91) to €1.73 ($1.90) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRF remained flat at $$1.83 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Mapfre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.