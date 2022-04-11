Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Price Target Cut to €1.73 by Analysts at Barclays

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €1.74 ($1.91) to €1.73 ($1.90) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRF remained flat at $$1.83 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Mapfre Company Profile (Get Rating)
