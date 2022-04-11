Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,827.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,396,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001,815 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,983,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,971,000 after acquiring an additional 110,766 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 497,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after acquiring an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

