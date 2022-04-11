Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $14.27 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.