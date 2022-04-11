Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Markel by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $1,482.48 on Monday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,513.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,339.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,283.44.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

