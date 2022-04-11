Maro Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $727,732.00 (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Maro has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $45.82 million and approximately $727,732.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00034749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00104770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.