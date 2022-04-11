Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.89. 265,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,421. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.57.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.