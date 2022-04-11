Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

