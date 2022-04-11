Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.31.
Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
