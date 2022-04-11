Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.31.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after acquiring an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

