Masco (NYSE:MAS) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAS. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Masco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

