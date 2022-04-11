Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $428.53.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MA stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.71. 22,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.04. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $574,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

