Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,423 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Mastercard worth $1,615,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 813,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after purchasing an additional 470,934 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 93,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 149,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

NYSE MA traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $350.01. 57,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,518. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $342.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

