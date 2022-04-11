Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Match Group worth $89,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,374. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

