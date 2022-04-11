Matthew Strobeck Buys 558,659 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Biodesix stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,583. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.27. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

