MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $72,517.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,611.91 or 1.00139010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00060839 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00256918 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00122291 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00299622 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00134657 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001377 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

