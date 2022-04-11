Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 56.9% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $204,282.87 and $110.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,460.16 or 0.99765694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00061097 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00248795 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00117676 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00300597 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00133087 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001314 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

