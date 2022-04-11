McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $328.00

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $328.00 and last traded at $328.00, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.71 and a 200 day moving average of $247.16.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

