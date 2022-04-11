mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Price Target Cut to $6.00

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of MCLD stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned 1.21% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

