mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) Price Target Cut to $6.00

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of MCLD stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.01.
About mCloud Technologies (Get Rating)
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
