mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

mdf commerce stock remained flat at $$2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

