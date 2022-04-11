MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,202 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.64% of MediaAlpha worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,514,000 after buying an additional 176,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 1.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 613,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 47.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 186,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MAX traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $16.36. 567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,656. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $997.16 million, a PE ratio of -76.95 and a beta of 0.49.
MediaAlpha Profile (Get Rating)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
