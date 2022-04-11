Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

