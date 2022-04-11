Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,277. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

