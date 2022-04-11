MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.65 and last traded at C$16.79. 295,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,703,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at C$30,794.17. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$1,591,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,622,852.80. Insiders sold 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674 in the last quarter.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

