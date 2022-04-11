MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.65 and last traded at C$16.79. 295,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,703,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.56.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.52.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30.
In other news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total value of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at C$30,794.17. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$1,591,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,622,852.80. Insiders sold 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674 in the last quarter.
MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
