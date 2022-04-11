Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 620.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,462,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.