Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00254728 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000650 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00021677 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.44 or 0.00640977 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.