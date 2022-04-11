Memetic / PepeCoin Price Reaches $0.0558 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $2,028.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00254251 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004445 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021802 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.96 or 0.00641744 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

