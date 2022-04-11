Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $247.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.53 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $256.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

