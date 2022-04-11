Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 445.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.17% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.58. 4,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,032. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

