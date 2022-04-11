Meter Governance One Day Trading Volume Hits $18.29 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and $18.29 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00007666 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002506 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

