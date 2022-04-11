Mettalex Market Cap Tops $601,041.12 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $601,041.12 and $269,116.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.87 or 0.07402468 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.16 or 0.99727924 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

