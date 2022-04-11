Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $53,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MTD traded down $33.89 on Monday, reaching $1,347.95. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,201.27 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,404.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,472.63.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

