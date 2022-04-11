MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.95 Million

Analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $126.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.10 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $122.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $533.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $568.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after purchasing an additional 54,322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $453.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.16. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

