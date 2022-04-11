Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $102,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,053.5% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

NYSE MAA traded down $4.08 on Monday, hitting $210.25. 6,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.08 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $929,814.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $494,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,124. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.