Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $101.83 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 138,806 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $101,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.56. 257,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $239.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

