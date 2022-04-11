Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.04% of Sapiens International worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPNS. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 423.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. 3,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.40. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

