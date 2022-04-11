MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $8.33 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $90.22 million and approximately $181,014.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $8.33 or 0.00020918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00255533 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004364 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00654594 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,830,054 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.