Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,420.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for approximately $105.00 or 0.00248785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 547.2% against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $231.45 million and approximately $29,420.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.70 or 0.07490961 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.89 or 0.99765335 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

