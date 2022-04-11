Mirrored ProShares VIX Trading Up 582.9% Over Last 7 Days (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for $104.94 or 0.00266205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $231.31 million and $29,411.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 582.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.99 or 0.07488319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,489.18 or 1.00172260 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

