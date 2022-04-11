Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.62

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 3095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.