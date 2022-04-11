Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $36.15 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.3% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

