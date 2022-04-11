Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.67

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

